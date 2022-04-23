Judge cites News article as cause for mistrial in case of man pronounced dead while still alive

For more than seven years, Tammy Cleveland has waited for her chance to tell a jury about the night a doctor declared her husband, Michael, dead while he was still alive. She thought that chance would come Monday.

Now she will have to keep waiting.

The judge in her medical malpractice and wrongful death trial declared a mistrial during jury selection this week because of a story in The Buffalo News about an unrelated court case regarding a woman declared brain dead in Buffalo General Medical Center.

State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso granted the mistrial motion without asking the jurors whether they had read the article or seen the headline, Charles F. Burkwit, Cleveland's attorney, said Friday. If a new trial is held, it likely will not happen for at least a year.

"We were there prepared for trial. We had our experts flying in. Everything was a go. We were mentally preparing for this," said Tammy Cleveland, whose 46-year-old husband lived until the morning after his Oct. 10, 2014, heart attack.

The mistrial was sought by attorneys for Dr. Gregory Perry, who treated Michael Cleveland, and for Kaleida Health, owner of DeGraff Memorial Hospital in North Tonawanda, where Cleveland was taken after collapsing while shopping in a Tops Market in the City of Tonawanda.

Perry said Cleveland had died after failing to resuscitate him, only to have a coroner see Cleveland an hour later and find that he was still breathing. Cleveland died 15 hours after arriving at DeGraff.

Kaleida also owns Buffalo General, scene of the current controversy over the status of Beverly Whitehead, the Buffalo woman whose case is the subject of an unrelated lawsuit to keep her on life support.

"This newspaper article dealt with a brain-dead patient at a different hospital where there was no malpractice alleged to have occurred," Burkwit said. "I'm just baffled that a trial of this magnitude would be canceled over an unrelated newspaper article. I've never seen this before."

Kaleida spokesman Michael Hughes called the decision "a matter of judicial discretion" in a statement to The News.

"Justice Caruso is a very experienced jurist; he deliberated on the motion and decided that the publicity and narrative on other matters were such that they jeopardized the fairness of the Cleveland trial underway before him," Hughes wrote.

Kathleen Sweet, Kaleida's attorney, declined to answer questions Friday. Brian Sutter, Perry's attorney, did not return calls seeking comment.

"They said that it would unduly prejudice the jury pool and that we would not be able to have a fair and impartial jury as a result of that article," Burkwit said.

Burkwit said jurors had been warned not to read or listen to anything about the Cleveland case.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the Office of Court Administration, said the motion was based on "some online link" regarding Kaleida engaging in behavior similar to the Cleveland case.

"Jurors in the current case were discussing the link and claims against Kaleida prior to the trial," Chalfen said.

Burkwit disputed that.

"There's no evidence the jurors ever knew about it. They were in the central jury room all day," he said. "Nobody even questioned the jurors about whether they saw the article."

He said he tried to argue against a mistrial.

"The gist of my argument was that a mistrial could not be declared because the trial had not even started. We had not even questioned any of the jurors yet. All we had done was review the juror questionnaires."

"Pretty unbelievable. I just don't understand it," Tammy Cleveland said.

What happened at DeGraff

After his heart attack, Michael Cleveland was rushed by ambulance to the DeGraff emergency room, where Perry tried to resuscitate him. He gave up 25 minutes after the patient's arrival, saying Cleveland was dead as of 8:29 p.m., according to court papers.

But when Niagara County Coroner Joseph V. Mantione arrived about an hour later to take possession of the body, he found that Cleveland was still breathing.

"His chest was going up and down," Mantione said in a deposition he gave in 2016. Later, he also saw Cleveland's arm move. Cleveland's eyes were open but looked "glazed," Mantione testified.

"Dead people don't move," Mantione told Perry and the other staffers, according to his deposition.

Mantione, who had been subpoenaed to testify in the trial, also said in his deposition that after he said Cleveland was moving, Perry checked Cleveland and said the patient had no pulse.

Mantione left, saying he wouldn't take the body of a man who was still moving. He testified in his deposition that Perry told him Cleveland would stop moving as soon as the drugs he had been given wore off.

Mantione said a nurse called him about an hour later and said that "the patient awoke," according to his deposition.

He headed back to DeGraff shortly after 11 p.m., in time to see emergency room staffers trying to hold Cleveland down on the gurney as the purportedly dead man was "thrashing, trying to get up, and making noises," the coroner's deposition said.

Cleveland then was transferred to Kaleida's Buffalo General Medical Center, but his heart was damaged and his lungs were full of fluid, court papers said. Cleveland died in Buffalo General at 10:48 a.m. Oct. 11, 2014, nearly 15 hours after he arrived at DeGraff.

Tammy Cleveland's lawsuit against Kaleida and Perry asserts that her husband's life could have been saved if Perry had responded faster to word that Michael Cleveland was breathing and moving, including repeated requests from Tammy and her adult children.

Whitehead case blamed for mistrial

Caruso granted a mistrial motion presented by Sutter and joined by Sweet, who contended that a story in Wednesday's Buffalo News on another family's dispute with Kaleida might have created bias among the prospective jurors.

That article, posted on BuffaloNews.com at 5 a.m. Wednesday and published on the front page of that day's print edition, dealt with Beverly Whitehead, a 62-year-old woman who had a heart attack last month.

Her children went to court to prevent doctors at Buffalo General, who believe she is brain dead, from pulling the plug on her life-support system.

Burkwit said Caruso ordered the Cleveland lawsuit back into mediation, which had failed to produce a settlement in several sessions before the jury selection process began Tuesday.

"At this point we have not received any type of good-faith offer on the case," Burkwit said. "Until that happens, until the other side is willing to negotiate in good faith, I'm not ready to discuss a monetary amount."

If there is no settlement – and mediation has failed before in the case, Burkwit said – the trial will be rescheduled at an unknown date.

Burkwit said the trial would have lasted about four weeks. Now, he said, it would go to the end of the waiting list for civil trials before Caruso, meaning it might not be scheduled again until 2023 or later.

