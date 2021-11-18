Judge calls defense attorney's opening statement 'incredible' during Niagara Falls murder trial

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. called a defense attorney's opening statement "incredible" Thursday after the attorney contended that Niagara Falls police did a poor investigation of a double homicide because those involved are Black.
Promising to show body camera footage that ostensibly will prove officers' disregard for the residents of the Unity Park neighborhood, Rochester attorney Michael J. Witmer said, "You'll be able to tell the difference between an investigation of Black and poor people and everybody else."
Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting objected, calling Witmer's statement "absolutely improper."
Kloch told the jury, "I find it incredible, knowing this case, but it's up to you to decide."
The flareup came at the start of the trial of Billy M. Benton Jr., 32, who is charged with killing Sonia L. Hamilton, 60, and her son Brian Harris II, 31, about 6:30 a.m. May 7, 2020, in the victims' home at 3166 Ninth St. in the Falls.
Stoelting told the jury that Hamilton's body had 11 stab wounds and four gunshot wounds, while Harris was shot four times and stabbed twice.
In a separate crime also included in the indictment, Benton is charged with shooting Michael Kirker three times in a parking lot on Ontario Avenue in the Falls on Jan. 17, 2020.
Stoelting told the jury the shooting was captured on two surveillance video cameras, and it climaxed a disagreement over Kirker's previous $40 marijuana purchase from Benton, known as "BJ."
"Even though BJ left the scene, the proof stayed behind," Stoelting said. She said police found Benton's cellphone at the scene, along with three shell casings from a 9-millimeter handgun.
More shell casings were found at the May 7 homicide, and Stoelting said they matched those from the Ontario Avenue parking lot, meaning they were fired from the same gun.
Stoelting said a neighbor heard Hamilton scream, "He shot me, he shot me."
The prosecutor said Hamilton made it to the front door of a neighbor's home, where the shocked neighbor asked who hurt her.
"BJ did it," Stoelting quoted Hamilton as saying. Hamilton died later in Erie County Medical Center.
"Billy did not and would not have done this," Witmer told the jury. "One: where's the gun? Two: no motive. ... Why would Billy have murdered his loved ones? Brian was Billy's best friend."
Stoelting said Harris was found dead in a second-floor laundry room, "bloody footprints on either side of his head."
"He was stabbed in the head so hard that the tip of the knife broke off in his head," the prosecutor told the jury.
Stoelting also said police found Benton's blood at the crime scene.
The prosecutor promised that a U.S. marshal who arrested Benton the next day in Cleveland would testify about cuts on Benton's hands. Witmer called them "some kind of defense wounds."
"None of this will prove what happened in that house. They can't," Witmer said.
"Be very critical of the so-called ballistics evidence," Witmer told the jury. He quoted Mark Twain as saying, "An expert is just a guy from some other town."
Witmer didn't offer any defense for the parking lot shooting, but he said at the time of the double homicide, Falls police were looking to charge Benton with it.
"Now this is the perfect opportunity," Witmer said, adding that cops wanted to "pile this murder on top of the January assault."
After Witmer sat down, Kloch reminded the jury that opening statements are not evidence.
Benton's girlfriend, Jazzi M. Clay, 32, of Niagara Falls, is to be tried separately on a hindering prosecution charge. She allegedly drove Benton to and from the murder scene.