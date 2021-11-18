Judge calls defense attorney's opening statement 'incredible' during Falls murder trial

Stoelting told the jury the shooting was captured on two surveillance video cameras, and it climaxed a disagreement over Kirker's previous $40 marijuana purchase from Benton, known as "BJ."

"Even though BJ left the scene, the proof stayed behind," Stoelting said. She said police found Benton's cellphone at the scene, along with three shell casings from a 9-millimeter handgun.

More shell casings were found at the May 7 homicide, and Stoelting said they matched those from the Ontario Avenue parking lot, meaning they were fired from the same gun.

Stoelting said a neighbor heard Hamilton scream, "He shot me, he shot me."

The prosecutor said Hamilton made it to the front door of a neighbor's home, where the shocked neighbor asked who hurt her.

"BJ did it," Stoelting quoted Hamilton as saying. Hamilton died later in Erie County Medical Center.

"Billy did not and would not have done this," Witmer told the jury. "One: where's the gun? Two: no motive. ... Why would Billy have murdered his loved ones? Brian was Billy's best friend."

Stoelting said Harris was found dead in a second-floor laundry room, "bloody footprints on either side of his head."