Judge: Buffalo man guilty of manslaughter in stabbing death inside Kilhoffer Street apartment

A Buffalo man accused of stabbing 50-year-old Damon O. Jones was found guilty in Erie County Court on Tuesday.
Judge Kenneth Case found Reginald M. Branch Jr., 31, guilty on one count of first-degree manslaughter, a violent felony, after a four-day, non-jury trial, District Attorney John Flynn announced.
Branch will remain in custody until his sentencing in August, where he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.
On Dec. 1, 2020, Branch repeatedly stabbed Jones in the chest in Jones’ Kilhoffer Street apartment, which investigators said had signs of forced entry. Jones died at the scene.
Branch was initially arraigned in February 2021 on one count of second-degree murder, a more severe charge.