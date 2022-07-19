 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judge: Buffalo man guilty of manslaughter in stabbing death inside Kilhoffer Street apartment

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man accused of stabbing 50-year-old Damon O. Jones was found guilty in Erie County Court on Tuesday.

Judge Kenneth Case found Reginald M. Branch Jr., 31, guilty on one count of first-degree manslaughter, a violent felony, after a four-day, non-jury trial, District Attorney John Flynn announced.

Branch will remain in custody until his sentencing in August, where he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. 

On Dec. 1, 2020, Branch repeatedly stabbed Jones in the chest in Jones’ Kilhoffer Street apartment, which investigators said had signs of forced entry. Jones died at the scene.

Branch was initially arraigned in February 2021 on one count of second-degree murder, a more severe charge.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News