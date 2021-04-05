Judge blocks Lockport discipline hearing against four cops in Hodge death

In other words, the report said, Hodge had a heart attack. The state hired its own doctor, who agreed with Hart's conclusions.

Doctors also found that the "multiple blunt force injuries" suffered by Hodge did not contribute to his death.

Barrancotta and Bonito, who were the first officers on the scene, had a lengthy fight with Hodge, who was armed with a knife, the attorney general's report said.

Court papers said the city has filed three disciplinary charges against Barrancotta and Bonito: violating the department's use of force policy, conduct unbecoming an officer and violating the rules of conduct.

Barrancotta is accused of kneeing Hodge twice in the upper back while Hodge was already being held down by other officers. The blows were "unnecessary" and "unreasonable," the charges say.

Bonito is accused of "improperly and unjustifiably" stepping on Hodge's neck for more than a minute.