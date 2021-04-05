Judge blocks Lockport discipline hearing against four cops in Hodge death

The City of Lockport has brought disciplinary charges against four police officers in the case of a Black man who died after a confrontation with police in 2019.
The Lockport police union filed a lawsuit last week to block the city from moving forward with the charges, and State Supreme Court Judge Frank Caruso temporarily blocked the city from proceeding against the officers, according to court documents.
The state Attorney General's Office announced March 19 that no criminal charges would be filed against any officers involved in the case of Troy A. Hodge, a Lockport man who died after being subdued by the officers in front of his mother's Park Avenue home.
Three of the four officers had already been "fully cleared" by the department, Thomas H. Burton, an attorney who represented them in the attorney general's probe, told The Buffalo News last October.
City officials have denied the officers were cleared.
The city's five-member civilian Police Board planned to conduct disciplinary proceedings last Monday, but the meeting was canceled after the lawsuit was filed.
The union argued the charges came too late to be valid, because its contract requires the city to commence disciplinary proceedings "no later than the tenth day after the conduct occurred." Hodge, 39, died on the night of June 16, 2019.
After the Attorney General's Office got involved, it asked the city to stop its internal review, Corporation Counsel Laura Miskell Benedict said Saturday.
The city was waiting for the AG's investigation to conclude before it moved forward, and police brass conducted an investigation in the week following the release of the AG's determination, Miskell Benedict said.
That investigation included interviews of the officers March 25, as well as a review of the attorney general's report and all of the evidence the Attorney General's Office had, she said.
The union knew the city's investigation would be delayed because of the involvement of the AG's Office, Miskell Benedict said.
"They were on notice almost two years ago," she said. The four were placed on administrative leave right after the incident.
The disciplinary charges against Officers Marissa Bonito, Daniel Barrancotta, Patricia Burdick and Lt. David Pytlik were filed March 26, according to the union's lawsuit.
The state report said Dr. Alexandra Hart of the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office concluded Hodge suffered "sudden death associated with acute cocaine intoxication and prolonged physical altercation."
In other words, the report said, Hodge had a heart attack. The state hired its own doctor, who agreed with Hart's conclusions.
Support Local Journalism
Doctors also found that the "multiple blunt force injuries" suffered by Hodge did not contribute to his death.
Barrancotta and Bonito, who were the first officers on the scene, had a lengthy fight with Hodge, who was armed with a knife, the attorney general's report said.
Court papers said the city has filed three disciplinary charges against Barrancotta and Bonito: violating the department's use of force policy, conduct unbecoming an officer and violating the rules of conduct.
Barrancotta is accused of kneeing Hodge twice in the upper back while Hodge was already being held down by other officers. The blows were "unnecessary" and "unreasonable," the charges say.
Bonito is accused of "improperly and unjustifiably" stepping on Hodge's neck for more than a minute.
The attorney general's report said Bonito told its investigators "she consciously did not place her foot on Mr. Hodge’s neck, but rather on his shoulder, and that at no time did she apply any meaningful pressure. PO Bonito insisted that she was well aware that applying pressure to a person’s neck was potentially dangerous to that person and she would not – and did not – do so."
"This conduct was reckless, as a shift in her balance may have altered the pressure suddenly on the neck of Mr. Hodge," the city charges say. "This conduct was also unreasonable for the level of resistance Mr. Hodge was presenting at that moment."
Although the city charges say Bonito violated its use of force policy, the state report says the policy at the time "did not ban such moves." The report recommended that the policy be reviewed.
The three city charges against Pytlik accuse him of failing to "observe or stop Officer Bonito from stepping on Mr. Hodge's neck."
Burdick was charged with one count: violating the department's courtesy policy for swearing at Hodge during the confrontation.
Hodge's mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Among her conditions for settling the suit are the firing of Bonito and Barrancotta, and discipline against Burdick and Pytlik.
Bonito has been on administrative leave since the incident.
Burton said that after a hearing conducted Sept. 18-20, 2019, by then-Police Chief Steven C. Preisch, Barrancotta, Burdick and Pytlik were returned to duty.
However, when Steven K. Abbott took over as chief two months later, he placed them on desk duty, leading to the filing of a union grievance Nov. 19, 2019.
In the new lawsuit over the disciplinary charges, the police union and the officers are being represented by an attorney hired by the New York State Union of Police Associations. The union and the city are due in court May 6.
The city is not defending the four officers in the wrongful death case. Each had to hire his or her own attorneys.