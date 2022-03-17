 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge berates drug dealer for 'stupid decision' not to plead guilty
0 comments

Judge berates drug dealer for 'stupid decision' not to plead guilty

Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara County Judge John J. Ottaviano shouted at a Niagara Falls man, convicted of possessing fentanyl with the intention of selling it, that he made a "stupid decision" in not taking a plea offer before he was convicted at trial.

Asad Hixon

Asad Hixon.

Asad R. Hixon, 30, who had three prior felony convictions, was promised a 2½-year prison sentence if he had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. Instead, he went to trial in October and was convicted of charges that carried a six-year minimum sentence – which is what Ottaviano gave him Thursday.

Hixon tried to fire his public defender and demanded a hearing on his homemade motion to set aside the verdict. Ottaviano rejected that as well as Hixon's claim that he never was told about the plea offer or the sentencing risk.

After Ottaviano read aloud the transcripts of two court sessions that included the information, Hixon said, "I was present, but I have no recollection of that."

The judge said he "lost my temper" when he shouted that Hixon risked a longer sentence by continuing to argue.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

St Patrick’s Day celebrations return to Dublin after two-year absence

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Local News

Falls man sent to prison for high-speed chase in downtown Buffalo

  • Updated

A Niagara Falls man who injured five people last year as he led a state trooper on a high-speed chase through downtown Buffalo was sentenced to 3½ to 7 years in prison Friday in Erie County Court. Judge Michael F. Pietruszka ordered the prison term for Asad Hixon, 23, of Dudley Avenue, who had pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular

Crime News

Falls man sent to prison on domestic abuse case

  • Updated

LOCKPORT – A 23-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post release supervision in Niagara County Court on Wednesday, after he tried to choke a Niagara Falls woman and was found with a loaded gun on Sept. 3, 2013. Asad R. Hixon, of Dudley Avenue, pleaded guilty to a

Latest Headlines

Falls burglar draws a year behind bars

  • Updated

LOCKPORT – Asad R. Hixon, 21, of Dudley Avenue, Niagara Falls, was sentenced Wednesday to a year in Niagara County Jail for his role in a burglary two years ago. Hixon had pleaded guilty before County Judge Sara Sheldon Farkas to a reduced charge of attempted third-degree burglary for taking part in the Dec. 9, 2010, break-in at a

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News