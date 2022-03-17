Judge berates drug dealer for 'stupid decision' not to plead guilty

Niagara County Judge John J. Ottaviano shouted at a Niagara Falls man, convicted of possessing fentanyl with the intention of selling it, that he made a "stupid decision" in not taking a plea offer before he was convicted at trial.

Asad R. Hixon, 30, who had three prior felony convictions, was promised a 2½-year prison sentence if he had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. Instead, he went to trial in October and was convicted of charges that carried a six-year minimum sentence – which is what Ottaviano gave him Thursday.

Hixon tried to fire his public defender and demanded a hearing on his homemade motion to set aside the verdict. Ottaviano rejected that as well as Hixon's claim that he never was told about the plea offer or the sentencing risk.

After Ottaviano read aloud the transcripts of two court sessions that included the information, Hixon said, "I was present, but I have no recollection of that."

The judge said he "lost my temper" when he shouted that Hixon risked a longer sentence by continuing to argue.

