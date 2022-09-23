 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge bars man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie from seeing civilian witness names

  • Updated
  • 0
hadi matar

Hadi Matar enters a Chautauqua County courtroom in Mayville on Sept. 14.

 By Aaron Besecker News Staff Reporter
The names of some potential witnesses against the New Jersey man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie must be withheld from him until about a week before his trial would begin, a Chautauqua County judge has ruled.

Judge David W. Foley on Wednesday granted prosecutors' request for a protective order that bars Hadi Matar's defense attorneys from sharing with him the names of civilian witnesses in the case, according to the District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt sought the order because he said he has concerns for the witnesses' safety.

The witness names will be provided to Matar's defense attorney, Nathaniel Barone II, the county's chief public defender, but Barone is barred under the order from sharing them with his client.

The judge this week also extended the deadline for prosecutors to turn over evidence to the defense until Nov. 20, prosecutors said.

Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault in connection with the Aug. 12 attack at Chautauqua Institution. Rushdie suffered stab wounds to the stomach, chest, eye, hand and thigh, authorities have said. The man who was to introduce Rushdie also was injured.

Schmidt has said the number of witnesses in the case is potentially in the hundreds, "if not thousands."

Rushdie was stabbed near the start of an event about protections for writers in exile and freedom of expression.

The late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini put a $3 million bounty on Rushdie's head after the publication of his 1988 book, "The Satanic Verses," which depicted the prophet Muhammad in ways the hardline leaders found offensive.

The district attorney has mentioned the religious decree when asked about the cause for his concerns about potential threats to witnesses. He also said he had other "specific information" that Matar poses a threat to witnesses, but further discussion on the topic was held without public access to the court proceeding.

State law allows prosecutors to obtain rulings from judges, known as protective orders, that prevent certain information, including the names of witnesses, from being shared by defense attorneys with their clients.

Schmidt wanted the judge to grant the order for all witnesses, but the judge ruled prosecutors cannot shield names of law enforcement witnesses from Matar. He also asked for more time to provide discovery to the defense because of what he called an "exceptionally voluminous" amount of investigative material turned over by state police.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

