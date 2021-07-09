Judge bars defense from raising victim's mental health in South Buffalo homicide trial

Defense attorneys for a man accused of killing his girlfriend in South Buffalo in 2018 will be limited in what they raise at next month's trial about the victim's mental health or any alleged attempts she may have made to injure herself, a judge ruled Friday.

Erie County Court Judge Susan M. Eagan will allow evidence involving messages between Shane X. Casado and Rachel Wierzbicki sent on the day Wierzbicki was killed, but nothing exchanged prior to that.

Prosecutors wanted the judge to prohibit Casado's defense from calling witnesses or entering evidence about anything related to Wierzbicki's mental health or any of her "claims made to the defendant," Assistant Erie County District Attorney Ashley Morgan said in court.

Casado, 26, is scheduled to go on trial on a second-degree murder charge for the Nov. 27, 2018, killing of Wierzbicki, 22, outside a home on Edson Street.

Eagan on Friday also rejected a prosecution motion to have Casado's defense attorneys say prior to the start of jury selection whether they plan to pursue a defense that Casado's alleged actions were justified.