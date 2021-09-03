 Skip to main content
Judge bars arbitration in Niagara Falls police residency case
Judge bars arbitration in Niagara Falls police residency case

Niagara Falls Police and Court building

The Niagara Falls police and court building at 1925 Main St. 

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

The union representing captains and lieutenants in the Niagara Falls Police Department will not be allowed to seek state arbitration of the city's enforcement of its residency law against five officers.

State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III ruled in the city's favor Friday in a lawsuit the city brought to prevent arbitration.

Last year, the administration of Mayor Robert M. Restaino cracked down on top-ranking cops who live outside city limits, in violation of a long-standing residency law.

Charges were brought against a captain and four lieutenants. Two retired rather than move into the city.

Two others did move in and one accepted a demotion to patrolman because that patrol union contract bars enforcement of the residency law against its members.

The city's argument to Sedita was that the captains' and lieutenants' union contract does not mention any arbitration rights regarding the residency law. The union argued the contract allows it to file grievances on any disciplinary issue.

