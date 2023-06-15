At one point shouting over a prosecutor, U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. during a court session Thursday showed frustration over how long it is taking the Department of Justice to decide whether to seek the death penalty against the man who killed 10 people at Tops Markets in Buffalo in 2022.

"Why it should take over a year is beyond me," Schroeder said.

"I can tell you we're pushing this as hard as we can," Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi said, reminding the judge the decision will not be made by local prosecutors but by the U.S. attorney general.

Deliberations on whether to seek the death penalty are being held at the highest levels of the Justice Department, both locally and in Washington, with input from defense lawyers, victims' families and local prosecutors, Tripi said, saying the time elapsed so far is not different than seen in other death penalty-eligible mass shooting cases across the nation.

"I continue to find this issue to be perplexing," Schroeder said.

Schroeder said Payton Gendron now sits in a jail cell with "the sword of Damocles" hanging over his head, waiting to find out if he's going to be put to death or not.

Schroeder, who is handling pretrial motions and hearings in the criminal case, said the facts of the May 14, 2022, shooting are clear, given that Gendron has already been sentenced in a state court to life in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder, amid other charges.

So the question of Gendron's guilt on 27 federal charges – including 10 counts of committing hate crimes that resulted in death – has already been decided.

Now, "it's a question of whether this is the type of crime the death penalty was meant to address," Schroeder said.

If the government doesn't press the death penalty, there will not be a trial but simply a guilty plea and life sentence.

Even without an answer, the judge pressed forward by setting deadlines for pretrial motions and responses.

The "heinous crime" happened over a year ago, the judge said, "and here we are still talking about a scheduling order, and I can't delay it any longer."

The public defenders also drew the judge's ire over their objections to him setting deadlines for key defense motions before the government's decision on the death penalty.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Sonya Zoghlin said deciding what defense motions to file hinges on whether the government will pursue the death penalty.

"We can't file these motions in a vacuum," Zoghlin told the judge.

"What vacuum is there?" the judge replied.

Filing motions objecting to the constitutionality of the search warrants in the case or the evidence collected can be made before knowing if the death penalty will be sought, the judge said.

Three months ago, the defense team sought more time to review the "massive volume" of materials turned over by the prosecution.

On Thursday, the judge said he provided the defense a "substantial period of time" to complete the review process.

Gendron did not attend Thursday's status conference.

The judge instructed the prosecution to finish turning over to the defense by June 30 the information about its witnesses and evidence to be presented at trial.

Tripi told the judge the U.S. Attorney's Office has turned over "what we're supposed to turn over."

The defense has until Aug. 31 to file pretrial motions that do not relate to the death penalty, the judge said.

"I don't believe the motions can be separated that way," Zoghlin told Schroeder, objecting to the deadline.

The government has until Sept. 30 to respond to the defense motions, if any, with oral arguments to follow on Oct. 24.