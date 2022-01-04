Judge allows polling place case against Betty Jean Grant to proceed

A Buffalo City Court judge on Tuesday ruled prosecutors can move forward with charges against former Erie County Legislature Chairwoman Betty Jean Grant for an October polling place incident.
Judge Andrew C. LoTempio rejected a motion from Grant's attorney to dismiss the charges, but suggested prosecutors may face issues proving accusations of harassment and an election law violation.
The election law charge is a misdemeanor, while second-degree harassment is a violation.
Grant, 73, is accused of violating state election law on Oct. 23 inside the Delavan Grider Community Center when she allegedly encroached on the space of a voter who was marking her ballot, what county prosecutors have described as entering "an occupied voting booth."
Grant, who also streamed live video of the incident on Facebook Live, "observed the preparation of another person's ballot," according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, which announced the charges Nov. 23.
One of the facts that will have to be determined at trial is who Grant allegedly intended to harass. Prosecutors have charged Grant with harassing a voter, but LoTempio said "it appears the intended victim of harassment was a poll worker."
LoTempio acknowledged the election law Grant is accused of violating is "older."
James A.W. McLeod, Grant's attorney, said the law refers to booths and curtains and other parts of the process that don't reflect how voting currently is done.
"It doesn't apply to the current state of affairs," McLeod told the judge.
In rejecting McLeod's motion to dismiss, the judge said prosecutors – who filed additional court documents after the initial filings were challenged by Grant's attorney at her arraignment last month – have provided sufficient material at this stage for the case to move forward.
"These are all facts for a trial," LoTempio said from the bench about challenges raised by McLeod.
Grant has maintained she recorded the incident because she believed a woman improperly volunteered to help a voter fill out her ballot.
The woman who helped the voter was a supporter of Mayor Byron Brown, while Grant was a supporter of Brown's opponent, India Walton. Carolette Meadows, the Brown supporter, said she was helping two elderly sisters who did not know how to use a rubber stamp to write in Brown's name on the ballot.