Judge allows polling place case against Betty Jean Grant to proceed

James A.W. McLeod, Grant's attorney, said the law refers to booths and curtains and other parts of the process that don't reflect how voting currently is done.

"It doesn't apply to the current state of affairs," McLeod told the judge.

In rejecting McLeod's motion to dismiss, the judge said prosecutors – who filed additional court documents after the initial filings were challenged by Grant's attorney at her arraignment last month – have provided sufficient material at this stage for the case to move forward.

"These are all facts for a trial," LoTempio said from the bench about challenges raised by McLeod.

Grant has maintained she recorded the incident because she believed a woman improperly volunteered to help a voter fill out her ballot.