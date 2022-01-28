Judge allows Facebook videos of gun, bullet to be used in murder trial

The killing itself was captured on video, though the quality of the footage is "grainy," Partridge told the judge. It was taken from a camera at a home near the shooting scene, he said.

Defense attorney Brian Parker, who is representing Washington, along with Scott Riordan, described the video quality as "far more than a little grainy."

Some of the pictures and videos, which prosecutors say were posted to Washington's Facebook account, depict Washington wearing various pieces of clothing that match what the person who fatally shot Aldridge wore at the time, Partridge said. The person in the photos also has a distinctive haircut that is the same as the killer's, he said.

Two days after Aldridge was killed, Buffalo police were called to Washington's grandmother's home on Shirley Avenue after the house was shot up, Partridge said. Washington had been staying at his grandmother's home at the time of the Aug. 31 double shooting, he added.

Detectives found spent .40-caliber casings in front of the house and unspent .32-cablier "automatic cartridges" behind the house, which did not appear to be associated with the gunfire into the home, he said.