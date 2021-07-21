Judge agrees Erie County deputy violated man's civil rights in arrest at Bills game

A lawyer for the county wanted the judge to delay his ruling until the former deputy could appeal his conviction, but the judge said he sees no sign an appeal has been filed, almost two years after the guilty verdicts.

Achtyl’s arrest of the University at Buffalo student for swearing at him was captured on video outside the stadium on Dec. 3, 2017, and mushroomed into one of the most visible entanglements of Sheriff Timothy B. Howard’s years in office. Howard sat in on the trial, criticized the district attorney for allowing the video to go public, lamented the verdicts against his deputy and asked the judge to go easy when sentencing Achtyl, who had already resigned.

Two of the four candidates running to succeed Howard as sheriff now that he has decided not to run again – Kimberly Beaty and Ted DiNoto – said they would not have attended the trial, in uniform, as the sheriff chose to do. Candidate John C. Garcia said he likely would not have because he ”would not want to come off as influencing the witnesses or the jury.”