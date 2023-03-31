A man accused of making phone threats referencing the site of Buffalo's mass shooting a day after the racist violence in May contended the calls were made with a legitimate purpose and not meant to be intimidating.

Joseph S. Chowaniec says he just wanted free food.

A Buffalo City Court judge is allowing the criminal case to proceed.

Judge Rebecca L. Town on Friday rejected a motion to dismiss the two misdemeanor aggravated harassment charges against Chowaniec, whose reported actions another judge previously ruled were "not terrorism."

Chowaniec, 53, was charged in December with saying "Tops on Jefferson" during phone calls to two businesses on May 15, the day after 10 Black people were killed and three people were injured in the mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

An avowed white supremacist was sentenced in February to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to domestic terrorism and other charges for the horrific attack.

Chowaniec's defense attorney, of the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, argued that the court documents prosecutors used to charge him were insufficient because they failed to assert that the calls "lacked a legitimate purpose" and the statements were not actual threats.

According to police and prosecutors, Chowaniec called Bocce Club Pizza and Southern Tier Brewing Co. on the afternoon of May 15, 2022, and asked for free food. After being denied, he ended one call by twice saying, "You can thank the Tops on Jefferson," and the other with "Tops on Jefferson," also stated twice.

In her decision issued from the bench and in writing on Friday, Town said "context matters" and that Choweniac's reported statements "are not protected speech."

"The massacre dominated headlines both locally and nationally; it is reasonable to presume that most, if not the vast majority, of the region was familiar with the shootings, and that the fear of copycat attacks might ensue," Town wrote in a seven-page decision.

Whether the statements constitute a "true threat" is an issue for a jury, the judge ruled.

The judge did issue a ruling in the defense's favor – the Erie County District Attorney's Office is barred from using as evidence statements Chowaniec made that were captured on police-worn body cameras.

The legal notice of the statements provided to the defense – which told attorneys to "see all body-worn camera footage" – was not specific enough, the judge ruled. It would be "inherently unfair" to have the defense "comb through" all the footage provided, Town said in court.

The judge also granted defense requests for three hearings, which were scheduled for May 11.

Chowaniec was arrested May 15, 2022, and charged with making a terroristic threat. Erie County Judge James F. Bargnesi dismissed the two felony charges in late October.