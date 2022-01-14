Joseph Belstadt sentenced to 25 years to life for 1993 murder of Mandy Steingasser

Joseph H. Belstadt, done in by forensic evidence after 28 years as the prime suspect in the 1993 murder of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser but still proclaiming his innocence, was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison.
The sentence was handed down by Wyoming County Judge Michael M. Mohun, who was assigned Belstadt's trial after the first judge on the case retired and the second ran into health problems.
Before he was sentenced, Belstadt said: "I did not kill Mandy Steingasser."
But Mohun was unmoved.
"Joe Belstadt has walked free longer than Mandy was alive," he said. "He will walk free no longer."
"During the time Joe Belstadt has been living his life, my daughter did not," said Loraine Steingasser, the dead girl's mother."
"It was a horrendous and violent crime. He fractured this girl's skull and strangled her with own bra," Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said. "That kind of calls for the maximum sentence."
"The jury got it wrong," defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin said as the courtroom crowd of about 60 murmured. "This is not justice. Justice is not locking up an innocent man for the rest of his life."
A trial in the case began in March 2020 but was aborted after one day of testimony because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
After several postponements, another began with jury selection Oct. 18. Testimony lasted from Oct. 25 to Nov. 12 in a state courtroom in Niagara Falls. On Nov. 16, the jury convicted Belstadt, 46.
During the trial, two witnesses said they saw Steingasser enter Belstadt's car on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda between 1 and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, 1993.
No one saw Steingasser after that, until the North Tonawanda High School student's partially decomposed body was found Oct. 25, 1993, by two mushroom hunters in a ravine in the Meyers Lake area of what was then Bond Lake County Park in Lewiston.
Steingasser's bra was knotted around her neck. An autopsy determined she had been strangled, and also found a hairline fracture of her skull in front of her left ear.
But the evidence that was most convincing, a juror told The Buffalo News after the trial, was the discovery of two of Steingasser's pubic hairs on the floor of Belstadt's car, and three fibers from the rug of that car stuck to her corpse.
Police had that evidence since the fall of 1993, when they seized Belstadt's car and thoroughly vacuumed it. But not until 2017 had DNA and other forensic technology evolved to the point that the hairs could be identified as Steingasser's.
Bergevin argued, correctly, that none of Belstadt's DNA was found on the body. In fact, the only DNA found on the body was that of Steingasser's ex-boyfriend, found in Steingasser's panties even after they, and the body, had been exposed to the weather for five weeks.
The ex-boyfriend, Christopher Palesh, testified that he left North Tonawanda to move to Florida on Sept. 17, 1993. Bergevin challenged his story and attempted to offer him as an alternative killer, but the jury, which deliberated for 10 hours over two days, didn't buy it.
Belstadt, then an 18-year-old North Tonawanda resident, put himself on police radar by going to North Tonawanda Police Headquarters the day after Steingasser was reported missing.
He said he had picked up the girl on Oliver Street and gave her a ride in his car a short distance to a church at Oliver and First Avenue, where he said a man was waiting for her on the church steps.
Belstadt told police he left for Canada after he dropped Steingasser off, and testimony from friends showed he enlisted some of them to tell police that.
But it wasn't true, as Belstadt admitted to police a few days later. He gave police a revised statement that said after leaving Steingasser at the church, he went to a doughnut shop and then home.
Seaman told the jury he doesn't know where Steingasser was killed. He said it might have been at Meyers Lake or somewhere in North Tonawanda, perhaps at the old Roblin Steel plant.
In September 2017, North Tonawanda Police Chief Thomas Krantz, then chief of detectives, went to Belstadt's Town of Tonawanda home with a message from then-Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek.
It was an offer to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter or face indictment for murder. Belstadt rejected that offer – he did so again when it was renewed in January 2021 – and he was arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant for second-degree murder April 24, 2018.