Joseph Belstadt sentenced to 25 years to life for 1993 murder of Mandy Steingasser

A trial in the case began in March 2020 but was aborted after one day of testimony because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After several postponements, another began with jury selection Oct. 18. Testimony lasted from Oct. 25 to Nov. 12 in a state courtroom in Niagara Falls. On Nov. 16, the jury convicted Belstadt, 46.

During the trial, two witnesses said they saw Steingasser enter Belstadt's car on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda between 1 and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, 1993.

No one saw Steingasser after that, until the North Tonawanda High School student's partially decomposed body was found Oct. 25, 1993, by two mushroom hunters in a ravine in the Meyers Lake area of what was then Bond Lake County Park in Lewiston.

Steingasser's bra was knotted around her neck. An autopsy determined she had been strangled, and also found a hairline fracture of her skull in front of her left ear.

But the evidence that was most convincing, a juror told The Buffalo News after the trial, was the discovery of two of Steingasser's pubic hairs on the floor of Belstadt's car, and three fibers from the rug of that car stuck to her corpse.