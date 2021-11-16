Joseph Belstadt found guilty in murder of Mandy Steingasser

Seaman said in his nearly two-hour summation Friday that he didn't have to prove where, when or why Steingasser was killed.

He said it could have happened in a parking area at Meyers Lake, part of what was then Bond Lake County Park off Blacknose Spring Road in Lewiston.

Or, said Seaman, the girl might have been killed outside the abandoned old Roblin Steel plant in North Tonawanda. Police testimony said the steel mill presented a cut-through between residential streets in the area where Steingasser was last seen.

However, FBI tests of dirt from the wheel wells of Belstadt's car didn't match soil from either site.

Belstadt's DNA also wasn't found on the body, and Steingasser's DNA wasn't found in his car, other than the two hairs.

There also were three fibers on the victim's body that matched the carpet of Belstadt's car, a 1984 Pontiac 6000.

Steingasser's own bra was knotted around the neck of the corpse, which was found by two men hunting for mushrooms.

The body was clad in a denim jacket, a pair of jeans and purple underwear that was exposed below the undone jeans.