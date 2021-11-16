Joseph Belstadt found guilty in murder of Mandy Steingasser

Joseph H. Belstadt was convicted Tuesday of the murder of Mandy Steingasser, the 17-year-old North Tonawanda High School student whose battered, partially decomposed body was found in a Lewiston ravine on Oct. 25, 1993.
The verdict came following more than 10 hours of deliberations in Niagara County Court by a 12-person jury Monday and today. Belstadt was remanded without bail. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 10.
After the verdict was announced, Belstadt stared straight ahead. His eyes looked hollow as he stood to be handcuffed. His lead attorney, Michelle Bergevin, put her head on the table for several seconds. Steingasser's mother Loraine's eyes seemed to fill. Former District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek, now a judge, cried as she hugged 85-year-old retired Detective Capt. Gabe DiBernardo, who had investigated the case for decades and who also wept. Steingasser's family and friends cheered the announcement of the verdict for 2 seconds until they were shushed by officers.
Steingasser's body was discovered 36 days after she was last seen alive on Oliver Street, entering Belstadt's car sometime after 1 a.m.
A Niagara County Court jury that heard more than 40 witnesses in 11 days of testimony over three weeks began deliberating the fate of the Town of Tonawanda man about 10:15 a.m.
For 25 years, North Tonawanda police regarded Belstadt, now 46, as the prime suspect, largely because he gave them changing stories about what he did after he picked up Steingasser.
An autopsy concluded she was strangled, and also found a hairline fracture of her skull in front of her left ear.
But for a quarter of a century, two Niagara County district attorneys decided the case wasn't strong enough to present it to a grand jury.
That changed in 2018, after DNA testing on two hairs vacuumed from the floor of Belstadt's car on Sept. 30, 1993, confirmed they were Steingasser's pubic hairs.
Earlier DNA tests and microscopic inspection of the hairs failed to reach that conclusion.
A grand jury indicted Belstadt in April 2018, and he was arrested April 24, 2018. Then-District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek, now a Niagara County judge, said the new forensic evidence, the nature of which she wouldn't disclose at the time, clinched the case.
Wojtaszek's successor, Brian D. Seaman, ended up as the lead prosecutor, as legal wrangling and the Covid-19 pandemic caused repeated postponements.
A trial in March 2020 turned out to be a false start, as then-County Judge Sara Sheldon aborted the trial after one day of testimony, fearing – accurately, as it turned out – that the pandemic would prevent it from being completed.
The current trial, over which visiting Wyoming County Judge Michael M. Mohun presided, featured testimony from police, Steingasser's family and friends, and forensic experts.
Seaman said in his nearly two-hour summation Friday that he didn't have to prove where, when or why Steingasser was killed.
He said it could have happened in a parking area at Meyers Lake, part of what was then Bond Lake County Park off Blacknose Spring Road in Lewiston.
Or, said Seaman, the girl might have been killed outside the abandoned old Roblin Steel plant in North Tonawanda. Police testimony said the steel mill presented a cut-through between residential streets in the area where Steingasser was last seen.
However, FBI tests of dirt from the wheel wells of Belstadt's car didn't match soil from either site.
Belstadt's DNA also wasn't found on the body, and Steingasser's DNA wasn't found in his car, other than the two hairs.
There also were three fibers on the victim's body that matched the carpet of Belstadt's car, a 1984 Pontiac 6000.
Steingasser's own bra was knotted around the neck of the corpse, which was found by two men hunting for mushrooms.
The body was clad in a denim jacket, a pair of jeans and purple underwear that was exposed below the undone jeans.
The underwear was tested for DNA. Belstadt's wasn't found, but there were two samples that matched that of Christopher Palesh, Steingasser's former boyfriend, who testified that he left North Tonawanda for Florida on Sept. 17, 1993, two days before the young woman was last seen alive.
Lead defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin argued that the proof that Palesh left town that day wasn't convincing and said he might have been the killer.
Palesh resisted giving a DNA sample until 2019, after North Tonawanda Police Chief Thomas Krantz took garbage from in front of his parents' home in hopes of finding a match from them.
When Palesh was on the stand, no one asked him if he killed Steingasser.
Belstadt did not testify, but he had long denied to police that he killed the victim, contending that he dropped her off at a church at Oliver Street and First Avenue, where a man was waiting for her on the steps.
A police officer testified during the trial that he saw Steingasser sitting in the church with a man, who was identified as Donald Kohlbrenner, a man Steingasser had apparently encountered after she walked away from a group of friends after some of them were embroiled in a street fight that night.
Kohlbrenner's widow testified, however, that her late husband did not match the description of the man at the church Belstadt offered police in September 1993.
Belstadt gave police three statements, at first claiming he had driven to Canada after dropping Steingasser off. After friends enlisted to lie for him recanted that story, Belstadt claimed he went home.
But Gerard Miller, a friend of Belstadt's who really did drive to Canada that night, as proven by Border Patrol records, said he drove past the houses of Belstadt's mother and grandmother on his return, and Belstadt's car wasn't at either location.
Police enlisted Miller to wear a recording device to try to gather information from Belstadt, but Mohun ruled that was improper and refused to allow Miller to testify about what the suspect told him.
A jailhouse informant, Christopher Grassi, testified that Belstadt told him in state prison in 2001 that he had been involved in a threesome in a car with another man and a young woman who ended up being strangled.
However, the two women who testified that they saw Steingasser enter Belstadt's car said he was alone in the vehicle.