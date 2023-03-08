A federal judge sentenced Joseph C. Bella III to 3 1/2 years in prison Wednesday for fraudulently obtaining and selling Covid-19 test kits and illegally obtaining $253,000 in pandemic relief loans.

Bella, who served more than 24 months in jail while the charges were pending, could be a released from prison to a halfway house in less than a year, according to his attorney.

Bella pleaded guilty in June to five felonies, including three counts of wire fraud, possession of drugs and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“Your actions took advantage of civilians,” U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara said of Bella's lying to purchase 5,000 Covid-19 tests, which ended up useless because of improper storage. “Your conduct is not that of an honest businessman. I believe you squandered the opportunities you have had in your life.”

The government accused Bella of price gouging by inflating the price of the tests by 275%, a percentage his attorney disputed.

Covid fraudster's potential prison time shortened, but sentence delayed Joseph C. Bella III could now face 46 months in prison for his previous guilty pleas to wire fraud involving Covid-19 test kits and $253,000 in Covid-19-relief loans, and to possession of drugs, a firearm and ammunition.

Bella, who had faced a maximum prison sentence of 46 months under the plea deal, was also ordered to pay restitution on the loans, serve three years of post-release supervision and participate in a substance abuse rehabilitation program.

Attorney Thomas J. Eoannou, his lawyer, said a large portion of the loans has been repaid and that money seized from Bella’s bank account will cover the balance of what is owed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas T. Cooper wanted Bella sentenced to the full 46 months, while Eoannou wanted him sentenced to time already served.

The case against Bella is linked to a federal investigation into organized crime in the Buffalo area. In seeking to have Bella held in custody until his trial, prosecutors argued that Bella was acquainted with people involved in organized crime, drug trafficking and debt collection.

Eoannou had argued that the government’s claim that Bella was associated with the Mafia was false and harmed his client’s reputation. In downplaying the danger of a shotgun seized during a raid at Bella’s home by federal agents, the attorney also argued it was old and rusted and would have exploded if it was discharged.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Buffalo man admits to fraud charges over Covid-19 test kits, relief aid A 49-year-old Buffalo man whom prosecutors previously called an associate of “mafia” and “organized crime” figures in Buffalo pleaded guilty Monday to drug, gun and Covid-19 fraud counts.

On Wednesday, the judge said that the organized crime accusation and the shotgun “has no bearing” on his sentence.

“I think that it was a fair and reasonable sentence,” Eoannou later said. “This case has come a very long way from the original 25 counts in two separate indictments, alleging he was in the Mafia and being indicted on multiple additional crimes.”

In his supplemental brief, Eoannou said, “Mr. Bella is accused of being a drug trafficker and a mob associate or member of ‘Italian Organized Crime,’ yet in three years the government has failed to prove he was a member of organized crime or that he sold drugs for money.”

Cooper, in his supplemental brief, said that when Bella was originally granted pre-trial release on the drug and gun indictment, he “brazenly” continued to commit frauds “after the court had taken a chance on him, releasing him despite the government’s motion for detention.”

Citing last week’s sentencing hearing in his brief, Cooper said, “ … the defendant and his counsel repeatedly represented to this court that the defendant was a person genuinely trying to assist others during the pandemic. That self-serving claim is directly contradicted by the defendant’s conduct during the summer of 2020, when the defendant fraudulently obtained an Economic Injury Disaster Loan … .”

Feds cite link between longtime scammer and Buffalo organized crime Joseph C. Bella III “is absolutely not a member of any organized crime,” attorney Thomas J. Eoannou said. “I think the government is trying to connect dots that presently don’t exist.”

Cooper said Bella diverted that money “from legitimate businesses suffering the effects of the pandemic and into his own pockets.”

At last week’s hearing, Cooper had pointed out that Bella has a long history of scamming the public. The prosecutor cited Bella’s illegal debt collection practices that led to a 2013 settlement with the New York State Attorney General’s office and required him to pay $165,000 in restitution. In 2015, an investigation by the AG's office and Federal Trade Commission found Bella was using lies and threatening arrests in his debt collection activities. Bella was fined $112,000 and barred from the debt collection industry.

A 2002 AG investigation of Bella resulted in a $2,500 fine and the shuttering of a business he operated that was selling iodine pills to thwart radiation poisoning after frightening the public with news of a “dirty bomb.” This scheme occurred after the Lackawanna Six had been arrested for visiting an al-Qaida training camp and meeting with Osama bin Laden.

In referencing these previous misdeeds, Arcara noted Bella had taken responsibility for his most recent actions. The judge also cited letters submitted on Bella’s behalf that noted he had a history of performing volunteer work and was a loyal and generous friend.