The man charged with murder in the 1978 cold case homicide of Linda Tschari did not take the witness stand during his trial in Erie County Court.

But he did speak in court outside the presence of the jury.

John M. Sauberan's comments came Thursday afternoon, after the jury was sent home for the weekend in preparation for Tuesday's closing statements and the deliberations to follow.

Sauberan took issue with how attorneys could characterize him in their upcoming closing arguments to the jury.

Attorneys and County Judge Sheila DiTullio were discussing the legal instructions jurors would receive before they start deliberating.

What appeared to be at issue was something from the testimony of Buffalo Police Detective Mary Evans, who told the jury on Tuesday that Sauberan, who is of Native American heritage, was said to identify himself by the nickname "Chief the Thief."

Sauberan called it "a mischaracterization right off the bat," and named a woman who he said was the source of the nickname.

"She called me that when I was 13 years old," Sauberan said in court.

Sauberan, 63, is charged with second-degree murder in the February 1978 slaying of Linda Tschari, whose body was found in a cottage on Pooley Place on the city's West Side. Sauberan would have been 18 at the time.

Testimony in his trial began Monday. The prosecution rested its case Wednesday; the defense rested Thursday.

In Thursday afternoon's discussion about legal instructions for the jury, prosecutors asked the judge to set boundaries that would prevent Sauberan's defense from attempting to portray their client as "some low-level burglar or thief."

"He's not just a small thief," Assistant District Attorney Ashley Morgan said.

Last week, Evans, the detective, testified she was told that Sauberan used to brag about breaking into people's homes and stealing things. He also was known to steal bicycles, Evans said.

Sauberan has prior criminal convictions, the detective told the jury, and was arrested in Buffalo on a robbery charge in 1979.

Paul Dell, one of Sauberan's defense attorneys, told the judge he would not attempt to use such a characterization in his closing arguments.

That's when Sauberan spoke up, saying assertions he called himself "Chief the Thief" were false – "I never said that," he said – and the woman who told police he did was "mad because her bikes were stolen."

"But her bikes were stolen by her brother," he said.

Sauberan said he "can't believe she still harbors resentment" about it, adding that he would "still see her at Tops."

Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning.