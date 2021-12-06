Jevon Gaiter convicted of 2019 slaying of Mark Bottita in Town of Tonawanda

An Erie County Court jury deliberated for a little more than an hour on Monday before finding a 41-year-old Buffalo man guilty of second-degree murder.
The jury convicted Jevon Gaiter in the September 2019 slaying of 59-year-old Mark Bottita in the Town of Tonawanda, a scenario prosecutors described as a drug deal gone bad.
"Justice was served," Rebecca Bottita, the victim's sister, said outside the courtroom.
Mark Bottita was killed at about 1 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019, just across the city line in Tonawanda. Prosecutors said Gaiter slashed Bottita's throat after Bottita asked for his money back because the powdery substance he bought from Gaiter wasn't actually the crack cocaine he wanted.
Prosecutors previously called the killing "horrific and senseless."
Bottita bled to death on the sidewalk in front of Vulcan Mini Mart. Gaiter's defense attorneys argued he did not intend to kill Bottita, but he was "doing what he needed to do to stop someone from advancing on him."
A note from the jury that they reached a verdict arrived minutes after they rewatched portions of video of the killing taken from two surveillance cameras near Tonawanda and Vulcan streets, video they had been shown during the trial.
In addition to the video, prosecutors had two eyewitnesses to the attack and recovered a pair of sneakers with Mark Bottita's blood on them from inside Gaiter's home.
Jury selection in Gaiter's trial started Nov. 29, with opening statements delivered Wednesday. The jury began deliberations at about noon Monday.
Randy Hill knew Mark Bottita from the time Mark was about 9 years old. Mark was like his little brother, a tearful Hill said outside the courtroom after the verdict.
Hill said he was glad the jurors saw "through all the smoke and mirrors."
"He deserved a lot more than what he got," he said of Bottita.
Gaiter had no family members or friends in the courtroom when the jury foreperson read the verdict.
Brian K. Parker and Sean P. Kelly, Gaiter's attorneys, said they were disappointed with but respected the verdict, and anticipated filing a notice of appeal once sentencing is imposed.
Gaiter, who has been in custody since his arrest three days after the killing, is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge James Bargnesi on Jan. 19.