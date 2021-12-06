Jevon Gaiter convicted of 2019 slaying of Mark Bottita in Town of Tonawanda

An Erie County Court jury deliberated for a little more than an hour on Monday before finding a 41-year-old Buffalo man guilty of second-degree murder.

The jury convicted Jevon Gaiter in the September 2019 slaying of 59-year-old Mark Bottita in the Town of Tonawanda, a scenario prosecutors described as a drug deal gone bad.

"Justice was served," Rebecca Bottita, the victim's sister, said outside the courtroom.

Mark Bottita was killed at about 1 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019, just across the city line in Tonawanda. Prosecutors said Gaiter slashed Bottita's throat after Bottita asked for his money back because the powdery substance he bought from Gaiter wasn't actually the crack cocaine he wanted.

Prosecutors previously called the killing "horrific and senseless."

Bottita bled to death on the sidewalk in front of Vulcan Mini Mart. Gaiter's defense attorneys argued he did not intend to kill Bottita, but he was "doing what he needed to do to stop someone from advancing on him."