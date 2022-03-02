JetBlue pilot pulled from cockpit at Buffalo airport with 0.17% BAC, NFTA says

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Police removed a JetBlue pilot from the cockpit of a plane about to depart Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday morning who had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokesperson said.

James Clifton, 52, of Orlando, was passing through security when Transportation Security Administration agents noticed he may have been impaired, the NFTA spokesperson said.

NFTA police were contacted and removed Clifton from the cockpit of the plane headed for Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Police administered a Breathalyzer test and Clifton registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

Clifton was taken into police custody. Federal authorities were notified and Clifton was released to JetBlue security.

He may face federal charges, the NFTA said.

A JetBlue spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

