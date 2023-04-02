Jeffrey Bellanca's work van makes a statement. And, as far as the Town of Amherst is concerned, that's the problem.

Bellanca is the publisher of the WNY Gay & Lesbian Yellow Pages, a resource for the region's LGBTQ+ community, and his rainbow flag-striped van features his company's website and phone number in bold lettering.

Over the past 14 months, town employees have cited him seven times for violating town code by parking the van that advertises his business outside his home on Harlem Road, Bellanca said.

Bellanca said he believes the town has targeted him while ignoring similar code violations at other residential properties around Amherst.

He has filed a lawsuit in federal court that accuses the town and two of its employees of discrimination based on his sexual orientation. He is seeking a minimum of $4 million in compensation for the humiliation, damage to his reputation, medical ailments and other harm he's suffered – as well as broad changes in how the town treats its LGBTQ+ population.

"I'm sure it's happening to other people. I need to stand up for the gay community. Somebody's got to put a voice to what's going on," Bellanca said in an interview in the offices of his attorney, Lindy Korn. "This is my only source of income that they're trying to destroy."

The town responded that it enforces its zoning code impartially and without consideration for the type of the business being advertised.

Amherst employees have worked for two years with Bellanca to try to address this issue, Town Attorney Martin Polowy said, but the violations have continued.

"The town supports the LGBTQ+ community and vehemently disagrees with the allegations contained in the complaint," Polowy said in an email. "The business owner in question has repeatedly violated the town code regarding commercial business advertising in a residential area."

Bellanca, 56, lives on Harlem Road near the I-290 interchange. He said his run-ins with the town began around February 2021, when he was cited for parking his company's box truck in his driveway.

The citations said the vehicle was overweight, not up to date with its inspection and had improper commercial advertising for a residential neighborhood.

When he went to Amherst Town Court to respond to the citations, Bellanca said, the town added another violation for his car.

Bellanca said the violations were adjourned on condition that he get the truck off his property, remove his website address from his car and avoid new violations for six months, until December 2021.

After receiving the initial violation, Bellanca went to the town Zoning Board of Appeals to seek permission to keep the truck parked in front of his home. He told board members in April 2021 it was a "last-ditch effort" to save his business, which had lost two-thirds of its revenue from the previous year.

"I'm trying to get some free advertising during this pandemic," Bellanca said. The Zoning Board gave Bellanca a six-week, temporary use permit.

The Gay & Lesbian Yellow Pages are meant to help people find LGBTQ+ friendly businesses, an important consideration at a time when members of this community face harassment and personal threats, Bellanca said.

Bellanca said he got rid of the truck and switched to using a rainbow-wrapped van for his business, featuring "WNYGAYPAGES.COM" in bold, white-on-black lettering, the company's phone number and a boast that this is "Buffalo's #1 Resource Guide."

"It's definitely not an eyesore," Bellanca said last week.

Bellanca said he initially received a citation for the van in January or February 2022. He said it was marked as a second violation, drawing a fine of $250.

Bellanca said he went back to Town Court with photos of company vehicles owned by his neighbors, including one for a plumbing service and one for a business that installs stairlift chairs, parked in their driveways.

In response, Bellanca said a representative of the Town Attorney's Office told him, "You can't ticket everybody all the time."

In May he received another violation, followed by two in June that included one issued during Pride Week.

In all, Bellanca said, he's received seven citations for parking his van at his home – most recently the day before he filed his lawsuit.

Sometimes the van was parked behind his home, he said, and other times he said he was ticketed while home only on a brief lunch break.

He said he's paid $1,500 in fines, with only the most recent $250 citation pending.

Bellanca said he reached out to Korn, an advertiser in his guidebook, because he felt the town is singling him out.

Bellanca and Korn conceded the town has a right to respond to violation complaints and to enforce its zoning codes. But, they insisted, town employees must pay attention to whether the complaints are motivated by anti-LGBTQ+ bias.

"If there is discrimination, based on those who are complaining, then you can't just keep ignoring that and enforcing the codes," Korn said. "You can't be blind to that."

Bellanca's lawsuit against the town and two employees was filed March 15 in federal court. WKBW-TV previously reported on the filing.

The complaint contends the town, by discriminating against him, has cost him future earnings and caused him emotional distress, mental anxiety, depression and headaches, among other harm.

"I don't even feel safe on my property," Bellanca said.

Bellanca is seeking $1 million for each of four causes of action, as well as punitive damages and attorney's fees.

The lawsuit also states Amherst, unlike other municipalities, doesn't host gay pride celebrations or highlight support for the LGBTQ+ community on its website.

Bellanca wants the town ordered to introduce mandatory anti-discrimination training and programming, with an emphasis on gender identity and expression, and to require follow-up progress reports. Town employees already are required to take the state's anti-harassment and discrimination training, said Polowy, the town attorney.

Polowy said the town has no way of knowing what prompted the complaints about Bellanca, but none showed specific LGBTQ+ animus. He also said the town has issued "dozens" of citations for similar cases of improper advertising on residential properties and will provide this documentation as part of the legal process.

"These violations have nothing to do with the type of business advertised and similar violations are routinely issued for other business owners who advertise in residential districts," Polowy said.

He also pointed out that the state Division of Human Rights had previously dismissed Bellanca's complaint. Bellanca's lawsuit said the division dismissed the complaint over a lack of jurisdiction.

Bellanca and Korn said they don't want to engage in protracted litigation.

"We are reasonable people, and we hope that there can be a way for us to to come to a resolution sooner versus later," Korn said.