Three years ago, on Aug. 4, 2020, Jaylen Griffin headed to a neighborhood convenience store near his home on Warren Avenue.

He was 12 at the time.

That was the last time he was seen.

On Friday evening, his family and supporters are planning to gather on Memorial Drive near where he was last seen for a prayer vigil.

Jaylen would be 15 now.

To aid in the search, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children provided an age-progressed image of what he might like today.

Many have searched for him over the years. They have distributed flyers and worked with local taxi cabs to post his image. In 2021, GYC Ministries and Bury the Violence put up a billboard of Jaylen near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Virginia Street, visible from the Kensington Expressway.

Kareema Morris, with Bury the Violence, said she hasn’t given up hope and wants the community to support Jaylen’s family.

Jaylen’s mother, Joann Ponzo, remains distraught, Morris said. “This is daunting. They don’t know if they should think he’s alive or if he’s not with us. My main objective is to keep them hopeful.”

There have been several news stories over the years of missing people turning up safely.

“So I try to give them that hope,” she said. “This person just came back. We can’t just say he’s not here anymore.”

Because of Jaylen’s age when he disappeared, his appearance has likely changed a great deal, Morris said.

His family members didn’t know what to make of the age-progressed image. “His grandmother said this doesn’t look like him. What if he has dreads? His hair might not look like this,” she told Morris.

She asked the public to concentrate on his features like his eyes, mouth and nose.

Above all, Morris asked the public to not give up.

“He has support. We’re not going to stop,” she said.

She raised the possibility that someone else took him in, thinking they were doing the right thing. “If you have him, we’re still looking,” Morris said. “Harboring a minor is a crime.”

Police say they have not given up either.

“The case remains open,” said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Thursday. “Detectives from the Special Victims Unit have investigated and exhausted a significant number of leads and ask anyone who may have any information, no matter how minor a detail they think it is, to call the Buffalo Police SVU at 716-851-4494.”

The vigil is planned for 6 p.m. on Memorial Drive near the Central Terminal. Organizers invited the public and asked people to bring candles.