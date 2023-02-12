A Java man was charged with assault with intent to injure a state trooper after being arrested in connection with a burglary investigation on Friday, state police said Sunday.

Troopers out of the Warsaw barracks responded to a burglary in progress in Java and found that the suspects had fled on foot. Troopers said they found the person who committed the burglary, but that Ryder J. Berry, 22, began interfering with the investigation by acting unruly. They said Berry resisted arrest and injured officers who tried to take him into custody.

He was charged with three counts of felony assault with intent to cause injury to an officer, two counts of menacing with a weapon, obstructing governmental investigation and resisting arrest. Troopers did not describe the burglary location or suspect, or the weapon involved in the menacing charge.

Berry was arraigned in front of a town of Warsaw judge and remanded to the Wyoming County jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond. He is due back in court Wednesday.