The corrections officer who resigned last month after being charged with bringing contraband into the Erie County Correctional Facility has been accused of bringing a vape, lighter and cell phone into secure areas of the Alden facility, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Jason R. Cross, 38, of East Concord, was arraigned in Alden Town Court on Tuesday on three misdemeanor charges of promoting prison contraband, the District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Cross is accused of bringing the vape and lighter into an inmate area while on duty on Feb. 28, prosecutors said. On a prior occasion, he is accused of bringing the phone into a secure area. they added.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance.

When the Sheriff's Office announced his March 8 arrest on March 15, it described the contraband as "prohibited items."