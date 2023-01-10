Jamestown woman pleads guilty to selling drug that caused fatal overdose

A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a drug sale that led to a death, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Alisha Centi, 28, entered the plea before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

When she appears for sentencing June 30, Centi faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Prosecutors said Centi and a co-defendant, Garson Butcher, 30, sold fentanyl March 29, 2020, which resulted in the death of a person identified as T. R.

In addition, Centi and Butcher sold heroin Sept. 28, 2020, to another person who overdosed but was revived after several doses of Narcan. Investigators said Centi and Butcher manufactured and distributed heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine from residences on Fairview Avenue and Roland Road.

Butcher was previously convicted and is scheduled for sentencing March 14.