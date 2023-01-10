 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jamestown woman pleads guilty to selling drug that caused fatal overdose

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a drug sale that led to a death, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Alisha Centi, 28, entered the plea before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

When she appears for sentencing June 30, Centi faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Prosecutors said Centi and a co-defendant, Garson Butcher, 30, sold fentanyl March 29, 2020, which resulted in the death of a person identified as T. R.

In addition, Centi and Butcher sold heroin Sept. 28, 2020, to another person who overdosed but was revived after several doses of Narcan. Investigators said Centi and Butcher manufactured and distributed heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine from residences on Fairview Avenue and Roland Road.

People are also reading…

Butcher was previously convicted and is scheduled for sentencing March 14.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Homeless man arrested on rape charges

Homeless man arrested on rape charges

According to the report, Joe A. Cortez, 40, was arrested Friday and charged with first- and third-degree rape following investigation into an incident that took place Sept. 20 on commercial property on Lewiston Road in the Town of Batavia.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This comet will appear for the first time in 50,000 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News