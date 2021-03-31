Jamestown woman charged with DWI, endangering a child

A Jamestown woman admitting drinking alcohol after a car crash that injured a child in Chautauqua County Tuesday, according to State Police.
Troopers said Victoria N. Bradberry, 25, exhibited signs of impairment after the one-car crash on Old Mill Road in Brockton shortly after 7 p.m., and also admitted consuming alcohol before driving. She was taken to Westfield Memorial Hospital and two passengers, including an 11-year-old child, were taken by Mercy Flight to local hospitals, troopers said.
Bradberry, who consented to a blood draw to determine her blood alcohol level, was charged with driving while intoxicated, two counts of second-degree vehicular assault, endangering the welfare of a child and several other vehicle and traffic violations.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
