Jamestown woman charged with DWI, endangering a child
A Jamestown woman admitting drinking alcohol after a car crash that injured a child in Chautauqua County Tuesday, according to State Police.

Troopers said Victoria N. Bradberry, 25, exhibited signs of impairment after the one-car crash on Old Mill Road in Brockton shortly after 7 p.m., and also admitted consuming alcohol before driving. She was taken to Westfield Memorial Hospital and two passengers, including an 11-year-old child, were taken by Mercy Flight to local hospitals, troopers said.

Bradberry, who consented to a blood draw to determine her blood alcohol level, was charged with driving while intoxicated, two counts of second-degree vehicular assault, endangering the welfare of a child and several other vehicle and traffic violations.

