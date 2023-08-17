A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Jasmin Osteen, 26, admitted she conspired with others between August and October 2020 to coerce two 17-year-olds to engage in sex acts for money, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York said in a news release.

Osteen transported the victims to a Buffalo hotel, where they were given drugs and alcohol, prosecutors said.

She contacted clients who paid for sex acts with the minors, prosecutors said, utilizing Facebook to arrange the meetings. Osteen kept a "majority of the proceeds," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Osteen is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 19.