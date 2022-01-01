Jamestown teen dies after being struck by tractor-trailer; driver charged

A 15-year-old from Jamestown was killed Friday after being struck by a tractor-trailer, the driver of which has been charged with driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

Alexis C. Hughan was struck by the rig as she crossed West Sixth Street at Washington Street at about 12:24 p.m. Friday, Jamestown police said in Facebook post.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The driver, identified as Randall J. Rolison, 58, of Jamestown, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, police said.

Rolison was scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation into the incident continues.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.