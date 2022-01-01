 Skip to main content
Jamestown teen dies after being struck by tractor-trailer; driver charged
Jamestown teen dies after being struck by tractor-trailer; driver charged

alexis c. hughan

Alexis C. Hughan, 15, of Jamestown, was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Friday, police said.

A 15-year-old from Jamestown was killed Friday after being struck by a tractor-trailer, the driver of which has been charged with driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

Alexis C. Hughan was struck by the rig as she crossed West Sixth Street at Washington Street at about 12:24 p.m. Friday, Jamestown police said in Facebook post.

Randall J. Rolison

Randall J. Rolison, 58, of Jamestown

The driver, identified as Randall J. Rolison, 58, of Jamestown, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, police said.

Rolison was scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation into the incident continues.

