Jamestown teen dies after being struck by tractor-trailer; driver charged

A 15-year-old from Jamestown was killed Friday after being struck by a tractor-trailer, the driver of which has been charged with driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.
Alexis C. Hughan was struck by the rig as she crossed West Sixth Street at Washington Street at about 12:24 p.m. Friday, Jamestown police said in Facebook post.
The driver, identified as Randall J. Rolison, 58, of Jamestown, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, police said.
Rolison was scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
The investigation into the incident continues.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
