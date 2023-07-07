The suspect in a Jamestown homicide who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail Thursday night climbed a piece of exercise equipment in a recreation yard and then used bedsheets to get down from a roof, a county official said during a briefing Friday.

Jamestown police warned residents Friday morning to "lock their doors and stay vigilant" after Michael C. Burham, a suspect in the homicide of a woman in May and kidnapping of an elderly couple, escaped from jail in Warren County, Pa.

Burham, 34, was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Thursday wearing an orange and white jumpsuit, Crocs and a blue denim jacket.

He fled the jail on foot. Authorities have searched the area of the City of Warren and are expanding the search area, a Warren County public information officer said during a briefing, which was posted on Twitter by Your Daily Local.

Authorities have no information Burham is being helped or that he's traveling in any way but on foot, the spokeswoman said.

Burham, who should not be approached by the public and who should be considered dangerous, has survivalist skills and would be comfortable living in the woods for several days, she said.

Burham was being held in Pennsylvania on federal kidnapping charges after being captured in South Carolina on May 24.

Warren County is just across the Pennsylvania border from Chautauqua County, and the Warren County jail is about 20 miles from Jamestown.

Burham's escape was noticed within "minutes," the Warren County spokeswoman said. He was in the recreation yard with other inmates and was under video surveillance, she said.

Burham drew attention of the authorities after the body of Kala M. Hodgkin, 34, was found on William Street in Jamestown on May 11. Jamestown police identified her as a homicide victim.

While authorities don't know what Burham's potential motives might be, law enforcement in Chautauqua County has relocated several individuals tied to the Hodgkin case, including witnesses, said District Attorney Jason Schmidt.

Schmidt said Burham's ties are to the Jamestown area.

Anyone who sees something suspicious should call their local police agency, he said.

Jamestown police ask anyone with information to call their confidential tip line at 716-483-8477.

As of about 11:30 a.m. Friday, roughly 12 hours after his escape, there had been no official reports of potential sightings, Schmidt said.

More than 10 agencies are involved in the manhunt, officials said.

A day after Hodgkin's body was found, police said a pickup truck Burham was believed to have been driving was found in Warren, Pa.

Burham has been charged with kidnapping an 89-year-old man and 68-year-old woman from Sheffield, Pa., and driving them to South Carolina.

North Charleston, S.C., police identified Burham as a suspect in a homicide who also was wanted on a rape charge.

On May 24, Burham was taken into custody in Huger, a community in Berkeley County, S.C., after a resident called in a tip that Burham was hiding in a shed behind a residence, police said. Burham was confronted by the resident as he hid behind tarps near the family’s woodshed and fled. Police, with the help of a K9 team and air units, located and arrested an unarmed, disheveled Burham.

According to the Post-Journal, Burham was extradited first to New York and then was moved to the Warren County Jail on June 19. He was arraigned before U.S. District Judge Raymond Zydonik on charges including two counts of kidnapping, burglary and aggravated assault. He has not been charged in the Jamestown homicide.

Prosecutors are awaiting results of laboratory tests on DNA evidence, Schmidt said.