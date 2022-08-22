Jamestown Police take two men into custody in connection with fatal drive-by shooting

Jamestown Police reported Monday evening that they have taken two men into custody in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue.

They were identified as Joseph A. Fontanez Walker, 32, of Jamestown, and Kevin L. Roldan-Pantojaz, 22, also of Jamestown.

The victim was earlier identified as Jesus Batista Perez, 35. Another man wounded in the incident was taken to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown and later transferred to another hospital. Investigators have said the shooting apparently was targeted.

Police noted that a black Toyota sedan sought in connection with the slaying has been located.

According to the report, police are working closely with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office to determine criminal charges. An investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or the confidential tip line at 716-483-8477.