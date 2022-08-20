 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamestown police seeking black sedan seen near Friday afternoon double shooting

  • Updated
Jamestown police release image of car near homicide scene

Jamestown police released this image of a black Toyota sedan seen near a double shooting Friday afternoon that left one man dead.

 Courtesy of the Jamestown Police Department
Jamestown police are asking the public's help in locating a vehicle they believe belongs to the person who shot two people Friday afternoon on Prendergast Avenue, leaving one dead.

The double shooting took place just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Police identified the victim who died as Jesus Batista Perez, 35.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be "targeted."

They released an image of a black, four-door Toyota sedan with New York plates with a tinted license cover on the front of the vehicle, a sun roof and "possibly a chrome gas cap."

Anyone with information is asked to call 716-483-7537 or the confidential tip line at 716-483-8477.

