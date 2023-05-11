Jamestown police are looking for a 34-year-old man following a woman's death and two early morning fires Thursday in the city.

Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson described Michael C. Burnham as armed and dangerous, and warned members of the public to avoid approaching him.

"If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact us immediately," Jackson said during a news conference, which was published by WGRZ-TV.

Authorities provided no specific information about Burnham's alleged connection to the incidents, which began with the discovery of a fire at about 4 a.m. inside Danielson Oil Co., 258 Crescent St.

Shortly thereafter, Jackson said, police were called to 125 Williams St. for a report of an unresponsive female who turned out to be dead. Then, at about 4:33 a.m. officers were sent to a northside address in the city for a reported vehicle fire.

Jamestown Police Capt. Bob Samuelson identified Burnham as a suspect.

Jackson said all of the incidents remain under investigation by Jamestown police and several other investigating agencies inside and outside of Chautauqua County.

He said police have already received dozens of tips in the case, which led to authorities locating a 2018, red Dodge Ram pickup truck in Warren, Pa., that Burnham was believed to have been operating.

Chautauqua District Attorney Jason Schmidt said the district attorney in Warren County, Pa., assisted his office in getting a search warrant filed. Otherwise, Schmidt said there was little information he was able to share about the investigation.

Matthew Coon, deputy fire chief for the Jamestown Fire Department, said the fire at Danielson Oil started in a first-floor break room. It was the result of a faulty appliance and took about two hours to extinguish.

"Our investigation has revealed that the fire was accidental in nature," Coon said.

He added that fuel oil was stored on the site, along with various lubricants, greases, motor oils and diesel fuel. Coon said the site was investigated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Chautauqua County Hazmat team, which determined that no hazardous chemicals had migrated off the site and, therefore, did not pose a danger to nearby residents or wildlife. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The subsequent vehicle fire took about 15 minutes to put out and was determined to have been incendiary in nature, according to Coon.

Authorities did not release the identity of the deceased woman found at the Williams Street location pending notification of next of kin. Jackson said the identity of the victim may be released on Friday.

Seven agencies in New York and Pennsylvania, including the FBI, were involved in the investigations, police said.