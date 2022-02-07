Jamestown Police secure handgun after 12-year-old brings it into a middle school

Jamestown Police safely secured a handgun Monday afternoon after a 12-year-old brought it into Fletcher Middle School, 301 Cole Ave., Police Capt. Robert Samuelson reported.

The youth, who is not a student at the school, was taken to UPMC Chautauqua hospital for evaluation, Samuelson said. Charges are pending further investigation.

According to the report, a staff member at the school called 911 at 3:08 p.m. and reported that a student was on campus with a handgun.

Police found the juvenile in an office speaking with a faculty member and the weapon was taken without incident, Samuelson said.

