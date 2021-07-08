Jamestown Police release video of man firing gun at SUV

Jamestown Police released video of a Chandler Street shooting in which a man chases after an SUV and fires several times.

The Jamestown Police Department has released video of a Tuesday afternoon shooting in which a man fires a gun several times at a passing vehicle.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Center and Chandler streets, a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt fires multiple shots as he chases an SUV as it heads east on Chandler.

There were no injuries to the two occupants of the SUV, which was struck with at least one bullet, police said.

Police said that investigators are following up on several leads and have also recovered several pieces of evidence from the scene that are scheduled to be examined by a forensic lab.

The Jamestown Police Department asks anyone with information about this incident to call them at (716) 483-7537 or call its tip line at (716) 483-8477; all calls and tips are confidential.