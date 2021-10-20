 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jamestown police release identity of homicide victim
0 comments

Jamestown police release identity of homicide victim

Support this work for $1 a month

Jamestown police on Wednesday released the identity of a man who was fatally shot Tuesday evening in his front yard.

Police said 46-year-old Angel L. Pacheco of Water Street in Jamestown was transported to UPMC Chautauqua where he later died of his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7537, or leave an anonymous tip at 483-8477.

All tips will be kept confidential, police said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Earth tipped over when its magnetic poles wandered millions of years ago

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News