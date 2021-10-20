Jamestown police release identity of homicide victim

Jamestown police on Wednesday released the identity of a man who was fatally shot Tuesday evening in his front yard.

Police said 46-year-old Angel L. Pacheco of Water Street in Jamestown was transported to UPMC Chautauqua where he later died of his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7537, or leave an anonymous tip at 483-8477.

All tips will be kept confidential, police said.

