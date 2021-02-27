 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jamestown Police identify homicide victim
0 comments

Jamestown Police identify homicide victim

Support this work for $1 a month

The victim of a homicide early Friday morning has been identified by Jamestown Police as Angel Ortiz Rodriguez, 43.

Officers were called to the victim’s residence on Peach Street shortly after midnight, according to Jamestown Police Capt. Robert Samuelson. He was found beside the building. 

Rodriguez, who suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, was pronounced dead soon after he arrived at UPMC Chautauqua, Samuelson said. 

Samuelson said the shooting "appears to be targeted." News files indicate that Rodriguez had a history of arrests on drug-related charges.

It is Jamestown's first homicide this year. An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police at 483-7537 or the anonymous tips line at 483-8477.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News