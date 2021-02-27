Jamestown Police identify homicide victim

The victim of a homicide early Friday morning has been identified by Jamestown Police as Angel Ortiz Rodriguez, 43.

Officers were called to the victim’s residence on Peach Street shortly after midnight, according to Jamestown Police Capt. Robert Samuelson. He was found beside the building.

Rodriguez, who suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, was pronounced dead soon after he arrived at UPMC Chautauqua, Samuelson said.

Samuelson said the shooting "appears to be targeted." News files indicate that Rodriguez had a history of arrests on drug-related charges.

It is Jamestown's first homicide this year. An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police at 483-7537 or the anonymous tips line at 483-8477.

