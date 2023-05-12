Jamestown police on Friday identified a woman found dead Thursday on Williams Street as Kala M. Hodgkin, 34.

Police identified her as a homicide victim in a Facebook post. They did not say how she died.

Authorities are still searching for Michael C. Burham, a man they said should be considered "armed and dangerous." Anyone who sees him should call 911, police said.

Authorities were looking for Burham, 34, after Hodgkin's body was discovered and two early morning fires in Jamestown, law enforcement officials said Thursday at a news conference.

After the news conference, police announced they recovered a pickup in Warren, Pa., that Burham was believed to be operating.

Police ask anyone with information about Burham to call police at 716-483-8477 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477.