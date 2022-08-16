 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamestown police arrest two men after shot is fired at car

  • Updated
Two men were arrested early Tuesday following the report of a gunshot outside a house in the 800 block of Washington Street, Jamestown police reported.

Joshua J. Hammer, 35, was charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

During a search of the house by Jamestown police and members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Larry J. Whitehill Jr., 42, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from Jamestown City Court. Whitehill, who also is wanted on warrants from Chester County, Pa., was additionally charged as a fugitive from justice.

According to the report, police were called at 12:18 a.m. to Washington Street and determined that a shot had been fired at an occupied vehicle in the driveway in front of the house.

The search of the house turned up a stolen handgun believed to have been used in the shooting and a set of brass knuckles, police said.

Both Hammer and Whitehill are held without bail in Chautauqua County Jail.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

