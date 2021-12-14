Jamestown Police arrest 2 in forged vehicle registration scheme

Two people have been arrested following an investigation into a scheme involving forged vehicle registrations, Jamestown Police reported.

Jonathan B. Camacho Monge, 22, and Cheyanna L. Wright, 30, were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony.

Cassandra A. Wright, 25, was charged with obstructing governmental administration. Police said she attempted to interfere with the arrest.

Police seized a vehicle – a 2016 Buick Verano – which had the false tags. The false tags were temporary license plates from Texas.

The investigation began in mid-October, according to the report, when authorities were told that numerous vehicles in the Jamestown area were displaying the temporary Texas plates.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles investigated and determined that the plates were phony and not legal in New York State. They reportedly were purchased online.

Investigators said that small auto dealers in Texas are selling thousands of temporary tags across the nation at a large profit. According to police, buyers benefit from not paying for registration, inspection and insurance.

Jamestown Police said they are looking for two other cars operated by the suspects – a black 2005 Infiniti G35 and a black 2006 BMW 530. Anyone with information is asked to call 716-483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477.

