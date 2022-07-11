 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force makes four arrests in three locations

  • Updated
Four people were arrested as the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed search warrants Friday at three locations, a Jamestown police spokesman reported.

Jaquez L. Thomas, 18, was charged with second- and third-degree possession of a weapon and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He is free on bail.

Jose L. Maisonet III, 28, was charged with second- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. He is held in Chautauqua County Jail without bail.

A 16-year-old juvenile was charged with second-degree attempted assault and was processed at the Jamestown Police Juvenile Bureau.

Ronquike E. Maisonet, 45, the juvenile’s mother, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child by failing to exercise control of a minor. She was arraigned and released.

Police said they found loaded 9 mm pistol with a defaced serial number at an address on Allen Street and arrested Thomas nearby.

At a second location on Forest Avenue, where Jose L. Maisonet III was taken into custody, officers seized more than 100 grams of crack cocaine, more than 380 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of cash.

At a third location on Bowen Street, the Jamestown Police SWAT Team arrested the juvenile, who was wanted for an attempted assault, and the juvenile’s mother.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

