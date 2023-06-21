A Jamestown man who bought guns in another state and sold them on the Southern Tier has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Randall Rolison, 60, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he returns Dec. 19 for sentencing before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

Prosecutors said an investigation by Jamestown police and the FBI in January 2022 determined that Rolison, a long-distance truck driver, purchased guns and ammunition from a roadside stand in Georgia in the latter months of 2021.

Investigators said Rolison then sold, or attempted to sell, nine guns and ammunition. They said he would send photos of the weapons via text message to prospective buyers, then make straw purchases on their behalf.

Ross noted that Rolison had been convicted of a felony in Michigan in 1997 and is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

– Dale Anderson