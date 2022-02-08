 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamestown man shot in apparent home invasion robbery
A man was airlifted to UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, Pa., after he was shot in the back Tuesday during an apparent home invasion robbery, Jamestown Police reported.

Spokesman Sgt. Robert Samuelson said officers were called to the scene of the shooting at 3 N. Cowden Place at about 7:52 p.m. and found the victim. The assailants fled in a sedan, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at 716-483-8477.

