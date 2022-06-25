Jamestown man sentenced to 8 years in prison on child porn conviction

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to eight years in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara following his conviction for possessing child pornography involving a pre-pubescent minor, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.
Travis Sanders, 36, also will undergo 10 years of supervision following his release from prison, Ross said.
Prosecutors said there were 151 images of child pornography on Sanders’ laptop computer, including one involving an infant or toddler.
Ross said investigators also found on Sanders’ laptop and cellphone sexually explicit contact with various victims, some of whom appeared to be minors. Sanders told prosecutors that he sometimes posed as a 15-year-old boy.
Prosecutors noted that Sanders deleted a Skype application from his cellphone after Homeland Security Investigators informed him in 2017 that he was being investigated for sending child pornography via Skype.