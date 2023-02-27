A Jamestown man who was caught by police with a loaded pistol during a traffic stop a year ago has been sentenced to six years in prison, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley also ordered five years of post-release supervision for Joel Coleman Jr., 21, who pleaded guilty in December to a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Coleman was riding with two other men on Feb. 19, 2022, when their vehicle was stopped for driving with its headlights off. Officers found two loaded handguns in the vehicle.

It was the first of three incidents involving Coleman and firearms last year. In March, he reportedly was involved an exchange of shots between people in two vehicles in Jamestown, and in May he was taken into custody when Jamestown Police and the FBI reportedly recovered a loaded gun during a follow-up investigation.