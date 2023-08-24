A man who was part of a narcotics ring operating in Jamestown and Buffalo has pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Brian Cessna, 63, of Jamestown, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison when he appears for sentencing Jan. 9.

Prosecutors said that Cessna bought and sold heroin and fentanyl for profit and for his own use. He also assisted a co-conspirator, Holly Berenguer, 40, in selling heroin and fentanyl, often making deliveries for her and collecting payments for drugs.

Prosecutors added that Cessna used his home on Fairview Avenue for drug sales and allowed Berenguer to sell drugs there between September 2020 and September 2021. Berenguer and two other co-defendants have been convicted and are awaiting sentencing. Charges are pending against four others.