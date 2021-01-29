Jamestown man pleads guilty to receiving child porn

A Chautauqua County man has pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography by a person having a prior conviction for aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse or abusive sexual conduct involving a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said James Tracy, 50, of Jamestown, faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Between June 13 and Aug. 18, 2018, Tracy received three images and 10 videos of a 15-year-old minor victim, according to prosecutors. Tracy allegedly solicited the victim – a relative – to produce some of the images via Facebook. In December 2018, Tracy told Homeland Security Investigation Special Agents that for several years prior, he had engaged in oral sexual contact with the 15-year-old victim on at least three occasions.

Investigators conducted a forensic review of Tracy’s electronics and discovered 51 images of child pornography on Tracy’s cell phone. Some of the images included depictions of violence, prosecutors said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.