Jamestown man pleads guilty to drug sales that caused a death

A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from drug sales that caused a death, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Garson E. Butcher, 30, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he returns March 14 for sentencing before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

Butcher entered pleas before Sinatra admitting to distribution of fentanyl causing death, narcotics conspiracy and using and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Prosecutors said that Butcher and co-defendant Alisha Centi, 26, of Jamestown, sold fentanyl that caused a death on March 29, 2020, and sold heroin on Sept. 28, 2020, that caused someone to overdose, revived after multiple doses of Narcan.

Prosecutors said Butcher and Centi also made and sold methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl from residences on Fairview Avenue and Roland Road. Charges against Centi are still pending.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

