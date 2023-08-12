A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to selling drugs that caused two overdose deaths, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Steven M. Medina, 35, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to charges of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He faces a maximum of 50 years in prison when he appears for sentencing Dec. 11.

Prosecutors said Medina provided the first overdose victim with fentanyl and a fentanyl analog mixture just before he died Aug. 30, 2018. The second overdose victim died Sept. 9, 2018, from a mix of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl that a third party acquired from Medina and provided to the victim.

Prosecutors added that two loaded firearms and 48 bags of fentanyl were seized when a search warrant was executed at Medina's Euclid Avenue home in December 2020. In addition, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, six magazines and about 167 rounds of ammunition were found Nov. 1, 2021, when Jamestown police stopped Medina in his vehicle. Ross noted that Medina was convicted of a felony in 2015 and is prohibited from having a firearm.