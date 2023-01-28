 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamestown man pleads guilty in meth sales case

A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to his role in methamphetamine sales, U.S. Trini E. Ross announced.

Luis Martinez, 51, faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years and a $5 million fine when he returns for sentencing May 31 on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, five grams or more of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said Martinez conspired with others in May and June 2020 to sell meth and was taken into custody June 10, 2020, on an outstanding parole warrant.

Five days earlier, at a residence on Water Street in Jamestown, investigators with a search warrant found 20 grams of cocaine, a loaded pistol, 14 plastic bags containing about 363 grams of meth, several cell phones and tablets, drug packaging materials and $3,534 in cash. Another $37,670 was recovered later.

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

