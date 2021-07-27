Jamestown man pleads guilty in 2017 stabbing

A Jamestown man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in a 2017 fatal stabbing, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.
The stabbing took place at about 6:50 p.m. Nov. 28, 2017, on Willard Street in Jamestown.
Prosecutors said Tavion Turner, 22, stabbed Dyllan Ownbey, also 22, in the upper chest area.
Turner faces up to 25 years in prison when he's sentenced before Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley.
The Erie County DA's Office was appointed as a special prosecutor after Turner's attorney, Jason Schmidt, was elected Chautauqua County DA in 2020.