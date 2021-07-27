 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jamestown man pleads guilty in 2017 stabbing
0 comments

Jamestown man pleads guilty in 2017 stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Jamestown man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in a 2017 fatal stabbing, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

The stabbing took place at about 6:50 p.m. Nov. 28, 2017, on Willard Street in Jamestown.

Prosecutors said Tavion Turner, 22, stabbed Dyllan Ownbey, also 22, in the upper chest area.

Turner faces up to 25 years in prison when he's sentenced before Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley.

The Erie County DA's Office was appointed as a special prosecutor after Turner's attorney, Jason Schmidt, was elected Chautauqua County DA in 2020.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Egyptian ship discovered buried in underwater city

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News